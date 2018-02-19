Family says they’ve already forgiven suspect who killed son

A man who dedicated his life to helping others was killed in cold blood over the weekend.

Brian Cannady, 40, was gunned down early Saturday morning at a Fort Myers apartment complex. And for Evelyn Cannady, his mother, the crushing loss is just setting in.

“It feels like a hole is in my heart,” she said. “Brian was my baby.”

The Fort Myers Police Department released a surveillance video showing a suspect wearing camouflaged clothing fleeing the scene.

“I guess he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Because he never hurt anybody. Never been in jail. Never been arrested for nothing. Never been in fights,” Evelyn said.

Cannady leaves behind a 21-year-old son, Brian Jr. His family describes him as a devoted father and passionate employee of the St. Columbkille Church who loved helping others.

“He was just a loving, loving person,” Evelyn said.

His family says they’ve already forgiven Cannady’s killer, but they want him caught so he doesn’t hurt anyone else.

“Initially when it happened, yeah we were angry. It’s a natural human response. But now we just want to have justice served,” said Joseph Cannady, Brian’s brother.

“We’re not angry. We’re not bitter. We don’t hate nobody. We are forgiving because that’s what God wants us to do. Love each other and forgive each other,” Evelyn said.

The Cannady family says by sharing their story, they can help curb some of the violence in Fort Myers.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown