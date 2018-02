Collier middle school student arrested after knife found in locker

A Corkscrew Middle School student was arrested Monday after a knife was found in the student’s locker.

The boy, 13, faces charges of possession of a weapon on school grounds, which is a felony.

The student’s locker was searched after school officials received a tip that he had posted a photo of a weapon on social media over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation is ongoing.