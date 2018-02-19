Allergies in children on the rise

More kids are being diagnosed with food allergies according to new research from Northwestern University.

A local pediatrician is warning that red flags are not always what you think.

Eight-year-old Christopher Urbanski recently went on a trip to the doctor to get an allergy test. The allergy test, covered by insurance, usually takes 20 minutes.

Urbanski already knew he was allergic to quite a few things.

“Banana, celery, carrot, cinnamon, vanilla, just to name a few of his allergies,” said Christina Brandt, Urbanski’s mom.

This new test includes 72 foods. The results of Urbanski’s test weren’t what the family was hoping for. His results show that he was allergic to… foods.

“Eggs- I’m really allergic to now. That’s pretty much my favorite food,” Urbanski said.

“Christopher’s results, thank goodness we don’t see very often,” said Dr. Annette M. St. Pierre-Mackoul, Urbanksi’s pediatrician.

But Dr. St. Pierre-Mackoul says the number of kids diagnosed with food allergies is on the rise.

“Maybe it’s awareness, maybe kids are getting tested, maybe we’re beginning to realize that typical food allergy symptoms are not just lips swelling, tongue swelling or rashes.”

Symptoms could be as simple as headaches, abdominal pain, itchy throat and even distraction.

“I had one girl in the practice that once we did her testing, she got on her diet restrictions, she was able to get off her ADHD medicine.,” St. Pierre-Mackoul said.

Urbanski’s situation is so serious, he was trained how to use an Epi-Pen that day which is something he’ll keep on him forever.

Top food allergies are nuts and eggs, according to Ivanhoe. The most severe reaction is anaphylaxis. 61 percent of anaphylactic events happen in the home.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Writer: Emily Luft