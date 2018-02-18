What will Meghan wear? Royal wedding dress a top UK secret

Where does one shop for a wedding gown set to be the dress of the year – an outfit chic enough for a fashion-loving bride but suitable for a church so regal it’s the burial place of monarchs?

Everyone at London Fashion Week – and elsewhere – is dying to know.

With only three months to go before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle, both the fashion and bridal worlds are abuzz with talk of who the bride will pick to design her dress and what kind of look she would go for.

It’s no wonder: There’s not been a bigger royal wedding since Harry’s brother Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011 in an extravaganza broadcast around the world.

Author: Sylvia Hui, AP