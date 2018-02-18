Students share their thoughts on school safety after Parkland

The images of students running for their lives and huddled in classrooms continue to haunt many while the community recovers from the horrific events of last week.

“It’s happening more frequently, it’s just becoming part of life I guess. It’s something you always worry about,” said high school senior Dani Cartagena.

As students in Lee County prepare to start another week of school, many say the shooting in Parkland is still fresh in their minds.

“I don’t think enough is being done, because if enough was being done, it wouldn’t have happened to begin with,” said high school senior Rachel Kilpatrick.

Students also say it concerns them that what happened in Parkland could potentially happen to them.

“It can happen anywhere. It doesn’t really matter,” Cartagena said.

Brian Somers says the threat of violence played a part in his decision to home school his son.

“With him being home schooled, he’s safe with us,” Somers said.

And one NRA member even says he’s open to enacting some gun control measures that could prevent future school shootings.

“I hunted. I have guns. I have no assault weapons. Those are not needed. And I don’t think anybody that has any mental condition should ever be eligible for an assault weapon,” said Bruce Myers.

Lee County schools says there wasn’t any noticeable change in attendance after the Parkland shooting. But the Collier County school district is putting an enhanced safety plan in place.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown