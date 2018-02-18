No charge: JetBlue offers to fly Parkland victims’ families to South Florida

JetBlue is offering to fly families of victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting free to the South Florida area.

The company announced that it would fly families free via its Family Assistance Center, and would also provide access to free ground transportation with Lyft.

Last Wednesday, 17 people were killed Wednesday by a 19-year-old gunman.

“This week’s events are felt by all of our 21,000 crewmembers, many of whom live in, work from and travel through the Broward County area,” airline officials said in a statement. “We want to do our part to help the community and support South Florida through this difficult time.”

In addition, the airline and the Florida Panthers hockey team will hold a blood drive at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Thursday from noon to 7 p.m.

Author: CBS 47