Florida Forest Service on hand to prepare homeowners for fire season

Fire season is here, and some in SWFL are wasting no time in preparing.

The Florida Forest Service was on scene Sunday in Fort Myers, trying to help families get their homes ready for fire season.

The Florida Forest Service says the peak of the season is already here, and preparing for the worst is motivating communities like Heron’s Glen in North Fort Myers to take action.

“The homeowners association is constantly trying to educate our residents and make them aware of availability of different programs to them and opportunities to serve the community and surrounding area as well,” said Patti Cummings of North Fort Myers.

On Sunday, fire trucks, along with bulldozers and brush trucks, served as tools to help educate people about wildfire risks.

“It encourages residents to take ownership and make their home safe and the little things they can do preparing their home, getting the dry vegetation off their roofs and gutters and away from their home,” said Samantha Quinn with the FFS.

Along with fire safety tips, people also got the chance to give back to the families of firefighters who lost their lives on the job.

Craig Woolley is a retired firefighter and his mission is to raise $1,000 for a family in need.

“It’s just a good thing for the community and a little bit of giveback to the firefighters here that lose their lives to help out their family,” Woolley said.

The FFS also recommends that you have an action plan in place in case of a fire. Also, to know where you’re going in case of an evacuation, and having medications and important documents with you.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown