Enhanced safety plans to take effect in Collier schools

Collier County officials say they are enhancing their school safety plans throughout the district following the deadly shooting last week.

This is in addition to enhancements that were put into place in Collier County schools immediately after Wednesday’s school shooting.

All Collier County public schools will have at least one Youth Relations Bureau deputy assigned to it full time. In addition, there will be increased law enforcement visibility at all public, private and charter schools as well as on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office still has open and active investigations relating to the social media posts, statements and threats made recently relating to schools. The students involved in the incidents that are under investigation have been removed from school pending the outcome of the investigations and are under law enforcement observation.

Students that make threats, even over social media, can result in arrest, according to officials.

