Body found in Cape Coral pond

A body was found Sunday afternoon in a pond on Del Prado Boulevard South.

The body was found in the water behind Cape Coral Hospital on 636 Del Prado Blvd. S. The body appeared to have been there for some time.

There is an active investigation, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The circumstances leading up to the person’s death were unclear.

WINK News reporter Chris Grisby was on scene as officers investigated:

BREAKING: a male body was just found floating in this pond right behind Cape Coral Hospital @winknews pic.twitter.com/4LC05csJUP — Chris Grisby (@ChrisWinkNews) February 18, 2018

