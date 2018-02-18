CAPE CORAL

Body found in Cape Coral pond

Published: February 18, 2018 2:06 PM EST
Updated: February 18, 2018 6:37 PM EST

A body was found Sunday afternoon in a pond on Del Prado Boulevard South.

The body was found in the water behind Cape Coral Hospital on 636 Del Prado Blvd. S. The body appeared to have been there for some time.

There is an active investigation, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The circumstances leading up to the person’s death were unclear.

WINK News reporter Chris Grisby was on scene as officers investigated:

Reporter:Chris Grisby
Writer:Rachel Ravina
