Law enforcement vehicle goes into Fort Myers canal

An officer was taken to the hospital after a law enforcement officer’s vehicle went into a canal Saturday, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The crash happened on Jackson Street near Canal Street, according to police. Jackson Street is being shut down and police are directing traffic.

The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, police said.

It’s unclear how the crash happened and if anyone was hurt.

Writer: Rachel Ravina