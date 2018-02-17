Kids take to the water, fish at Collier event

Collier County residents took advantage of the Southwest Florida weather while getting in touch with nature Saturday morning at the Kids Love Fishing Event.

The Collier County Junior Deputy League hosted the event that took place from 8 a.m. to noon at Lake Price at Camp Discovery on 8504 Rattlesnake Hammock Road.

Children of all age were able to fish. There was also rock climbing and fly fishing demonstrations.

The event is free, but donations are accepted.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Rachel Ravina