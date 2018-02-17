Gun control rally underway in Fort Lauderdale in wake of deadly school shooting

A gun control rally is being held in Fort Lauderdale in the wake of the school shooting that left 17 people dead and 15 others injured this week. Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, joined other elected officials and gun control advocates Saturday afternoon to call for common sense gun laws and firearm safety legislation.

Students from the high school where the massacre took place spoke passionately during Saturday’s rally in front of the federal courthouse, pleading with lawmakers to change the nation’s gun laws.

“Every single person up here today — all these people should be at home grieving — but instead we are up here standing together, because if all our government and president can do is send thoughts and prayers, then it is time for victims to be the change we need to see,” student Emma Gonzalez told CBS News.

At funerals and in the streets of Parkland, Florida, a suburb on the edge of the Everglades, anger has bubbled over at the senselessness of the attack and at the widespread availability of guns.

During a funeral Friday for 18-year-old Meadow Pollack, her father looked down at his daughter’s plain pine coffin and screamed in anguish as Gov. Rick Scott and 1,000 others sat in Temple K’ol Tikvah.

“You killed my kid!” Andrew Pollack yelled, referring to Nikolas Cruz, who is accused of gunning down Meadow and 16 others. “My kid is dead. It goes through my head all day and all night. I keep hearing it. This is just unimaginable that I will never see my princess again.”

Author: CBS News