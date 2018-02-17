2 dead in 6-vehicle DeSoto County crash

Two people died in a crash Saturday morning on State Road 31, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The six-vehicle wreck happened around 9:04 a.m. on State Road 31 near Southeast Nichols Street, according to the FHP. State Road 31 is shut down in all directions.

A Pepsi tractor-trailer, a Chevrolet Dually pickup truck, a Toyota pickup truck with a trailer, and two motorcycles were involved in the crash, State troopers said.

Motorists should seek an alternate route.

Writer: Rachel Ravina