1 killed in Fort Myers shooting

One person was killed in a shooting Friday night on Central Avenue, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Police responded around 11:59 p.m. Friday night to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Central Avenue and found man suffering from injuries sustained in a gunshot wound.

Police and Lee County EMS attempted to give aid, but Brian Cannady, 40, succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

It’s unclear if any arrests were made in the shooting but the investigation is ongoing, police said. There is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 239-321-7700, leave an anonymous tip through tip411 or online.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Callers will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips can also be made online or through the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Rachel Ravina