Teen accused of threatening to shoot up school in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie Police arrested a 14-year-old boy after he threatened to shoot up his school because he had been suspended for 10 days.

Police say Gregory Allen Deal posted threatening messages on social media after he was suspended and faced the possibility of being expelled from his school

One message indicated if he did get expelled, he would turn to violence; “I hope I do so I can shoot up the school.”

In a previous social media post, Gregory Deal shared an image of himself holding what appeared to be a riffle.

Police confirmed with Southport Middle School that Deal was currently serving a 10-day suspension.

A concerned teen brought these posts to the attention of her father who reported them to the police.

When police took Deal into custody, they determined the rifle was actually a BB gun.

Because he wrote threats to kill or do bodily harm, he is being charged with a felony.

Deal is due in court Saturday morning.

Author: CBS 12