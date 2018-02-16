President Trump visits Parkland survivors in the hospital

President Trump stopped by the hospital Friday to meet face to face with survivors of the Parkland shooting.

He also thanked medical staff, and said it could have been worse if not for their hard work, declaring “the job they’ve done is incredible.”

Asked if he’d talked with victims, Trump added: “I did indeed, and it’s very sad something like that could happen.”

After paying their respects to medical professionals at Broward Health North Hospital, Trump and his wife, Melania, visited with law enforcement officials in Fort Lauderdale, where he told officers that he hoped they were “getting the credit” they deserved for their response to the shooting that left 17 dead and 14 injured.

“I was at the hospital with a lot of parents and they are really thankful for the job you’ve done,” Trump said at the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, where he was joined by Gov. Rick Scott, Sen. Marco Rubio and other Florida officials. He added that the young victims were in “really great shape” considering what they have been through.

Trump relished bantering and praising the law enforcement officials, he marveled at the speed with which first responders rushed the wounded to the hospital and he extended hearty thanks to first responders.

On Friday, Broward County officials announced plans to demolish the freshman building on the school’s campus.

As of now, the rest of the school is still closed, but officials plan to announce when it will reopen sometime over the weekend.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

