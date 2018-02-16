Man jailed after shaking newborn baby, causing its brain to bleed

A baby is fighting for his life tonight after a Charlotte County man shook the five-week-old so hard it caused his brain to bleed.

The baby is now recovering in the ICU. The man responsible, Daniel Rogers, is behind bars for child abuse.

“I don’t understand how a parent could do that to a child that they love,” said Punta Gorda resident Molly Pitts.

According to arrest reports, Rogers told investigators he “lost control” because the baby wouldn’t stop crying.

Rogers shook the newborn so violently he caused the baby’s brain to bleed and also fractured its leg—while the mother was out running errands.

“It’s not like it was even a babysitter or someone else that she trusted. This is somebody you trust with your whole heart. It’s unspeakable that someone would do that to a child at any age,” said neighbor Cindy Florit.

The baby is currently listed in good condition.

The Department of Children and Families says the baby’s siblings are with the mother while they investigate the entire family.

Rogers is charged with aggravated child abuse and remains in the Charlotte County Jail.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Erica Brown