Kids to clog at the Edison Festival of Lights

Kids will participate in a 30-year tradition of clogging during the 80th Edison Festival of Lights this weekend.

A clogging class started decades ago in a class in Bayshore Elementary. Now Christy Puckett is directing clogging for her 25th year.

WINK News reporter Hayley Milon went downtown to interview the stars of the show. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Hayley Milon