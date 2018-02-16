FBI reviewing protocols after missed tip about Parkland shooter

The FBI failed to follow up on a tip about the Parkland shooter last month, and now Governor Rick Scott is calling for the director to resign.

On a daily basis, the FBI gets over 1,000 tips per day by phone and email, but there are only a few dozen employees who handle them.

One former FBI agent says that the life saving tip about the shooter was missed probably due human error.

Now the FBI is back in the spotlight for failing to fully investigate two tips that could have stopped the murder of 17 people, mostly high school students.

On Jan. 5, a person close to the shooter, Nikolas Cruz, reported the 19-year-old’s erratic behavior and access to weapons.

Five months ago, a comment posted by Cruz on YouTube said, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.” But the FBI says it couldn’t find the actual source of that comment.

“The FBI has determined that protocol was not followed,” said Robert Lasky, an FBI special agent in Miami. “We truly regret any additional pain this has caused.”

The agency says it will now conduct a review on how they receive outside tips.

“Thousands upon thousands of tips and leads on a regular basis and you have human beings dealing with the tips and leads. The likelihood is high that human error took place here,” said former FBI agent Bob Foley.

Foley says the error made by the agency is being felt hard tonight.

“If something like this takes on someone’s watch, I can tell you that there’s a lot of sad FBI agents right now, knowing there was a failure in everything that they were sworn to do,” Foley said.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered a review of the justice department’s processes too.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Erica Brown