Photos: Victims of the Parkland school shooting

*More photos of victims will be added as they come in.

When a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 at a large high school in south Florida, the 17 dead included students and school workers, young and old. Here is a look at some of some of those who lost their lives in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School:

Alyssa Alhadeff, soccer player

Alyssa was a student at Stoneman Douglas and a soccer player for Parkland Travel Soccer.

“Alyssa Alhadeff was a loved and well respected member of our club and community,” Parkland Travel Soccer said on Facebook. “Alyssa will be greatly missed.”

The post included a message from her family: “To Alyssa’s Friends honor Alyssa by doing something fabulous in your life. Don’t ever give up and inspire for greatness. Live for Alyssa! Be her voice and breathe for her. Alyssa loved you all forever!”

Alyssa also attended Camp Coleman, a Jewish sleepaway summer camp.

“On behalf of the entire Coleman community, we offer heartfelt condolences and prayers for comfort to Alyssa’s family and friends. May Alyssa’s memory forever be for a blessing,” the camp said on Facebook.

Scott Beigel, teacher

Beigel, a geography teacher, was killed as he tried to usher students back into his classroom when the shooting broke out. Kelsey Friend, one of Beigel’s students, told CNN in an emotional interview that he was shot outside the classroom door and that he saved her life. “Mr. Beigel was my hero and he still will forever be my hero. I will never forget the actions that he took for me and for fellow students in the classroom,” Friend said. “I am alive today because of him.” She said the teacher was an amazing person and his memory would live on with her.

“If I could see him right now … I’d give him a huge teddy bear to say thank you. But, unfortunately, I can’t do that,” she said. Beigel was also a counselor at Camp Starlight in Pennsylvania, which called him a “friend and hero” on Facebook.

Martin Duque

Martin Duque’s death was confirmed on Instagram by his brother Miguel.

Miguel posted a photo with a caption that reads in part: “Words can not describe my pain. I know you’re in a better place.”

Nicholas Dworet, star swimmer Dworet, a senior, was killed in the shooting, the University of Indianapolis confirmed. Dworet was recruited for the university swim team and would have been an incoming freshman this fall. “Nick’s death is a reminder that we are connected to the larger world, and when tragedy hits in places around the world, it oftentimes affects us at home,” said Robert L. Manuel, University of Indianapolis president. “Today, and in the coming days, I hope you will hold Nick, his family, all of the victims, as well as the Parkland community and first responders in your prayers.” Aaron Feis, football coach

Feis, the assistant football coach, was killed when he threw himself in front of students to protect them from oncoming bullets, according to football program spokeswoman Denis Lehtio. He suffered a gunshot wound and died after he was rushed into surgery, Lehtio said. “He died the same way he lived — he put himself second,” she said. “He was a very kind soul, a very nice man. He died a hero.” Colton Haab, a 17-year-old junior who had a close relationship with Feis, told CNN he saw the coach running toward the sounds of gunshots. “That’s Coach Feis. He wants to make sure everybody is safe before himself,” Haab said.

“(He) made sure everyone else’s needs were met before his own. He was a hard worker. He worked after school, on the weekends, mowing lawns, just helping as many people as possible,” Haab added. Chad Lyons, a student and football player, said Feis was there for him when Lyons was going through leukemia treatments. “He guided me through them. He would send me prayers. He would send me Bible scripts and just stuff to cheer up my day. Funny memes,” Lyons said. “He was just an amazing person to be led on and taught by, and I’m thankful enough to

even be in his presence, just going through high school.”

Jaime Guttenberg, student



“My heart is broken. Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school. We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. Guttenberg was among the victims, according to a Facebook post by her father, Fred.“My heart is broken. Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school. We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. “I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family gets through this. We appreciate all of the calls and messages and we apologize for not reacting to everyone individually,” he added. “Hugs to all and hold your children tight.” Skidmore College, where Fred Guttenberg attended, released a statement saying their hearts go out to Jaime’s parents and others affected by the tragedy. “There really are no words to lessen the suffering that the families of victims are feeling at this moment, but perhaps knowing that we stand with them can provide some small measure of solace,” the college said.

Chris Hixon, athletic director Hixon, the athletic director for the school, has been reported dead, according to Denise Lehtio, the communications director with the school’s varsity and junior varsity football program. Lehtio told CNN that the football coach at Douglas told her Hixon was shot and killed.

Luke Hoyer, student Luke Hoyer’s death was confirmed by his aunt, Toni Stroud Brownlee, on Facebook. According to Brownlee, authorities found Hoyer on the third floor of the school. “This has devastated our family and we’re all in shock and disbelief,” she wrote. “Our hearts are broken. Luke was a beautiful human being and greatly loved.” Cara Loughran, student Cara Loughran’s death was confirmed by a family friend, Tara Bazinsky. Bazinsky originally shared a photo of Loughran on Facebook in desperate search of help to find her. She later updated the post by writing in part: “Cara’s parents were given the news no parent ever wants to hear at 2am. Please keep her family in your prayers. This is too horrible to even begin to process.” Joaquin Oliver, student Joaquin Oliver’s death was confirmed by a Venezuelan journalist who was with his family when they received the news. Oliver’s Instagram page has received an outpouring of support. Condolences were shared from friends and strangers as comments on his most recent photo. He had just become a U.S. citizen. Alaina Petty, student Fourteen-year-old Alaina Petty was among those who died in the shooting, great-aunt Claudette McMahon Joshi confirmed in a Facebook post. “There are no hashtags for moments like this, only sadness,” she wrote, asking people to lift up Petty’s family in prayer. Petty attended a local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Petty was a “valiant young member of the Coral Springs Ward,” Church leader Stephen E. Thompson wrote in an update. Meadow Pollack, student Meadow Pollack’s father confirmed her death to the Palm Beach Post Thursday morning. Andrew Pollack said he spent several hours searching for his daughter at local hospitals following the shooting. Meadow, a senior, planned to attend Lynn University in Boca Raton, her father told the paper. Her Facebook account has been converted into a memorial page. Carmen Schentrup, student Carmen Schentrup’s death was reported by family members and friends on social media. Her cousin, Matt Brandow, called her “the smartest and most intelligible 16-year-old I’ve ever met.” According to the Broward County Public School system, Schentrup was a 2017 National Merit Scholar semifinalist. Helena Ramsey Ramsey was named as a victim of the shooting in probable cause documents. Alex Schachter Schachter was named as a victim of the shooting in probable cause documents. Peter Wang Wang was named as a victim of the shooting in probable cause documents. He was shot holding the door open so others could flee.

Gina Montalto, student

Shooting victim Gina Montalto was a 14-year-old freshman who participated on the winter color guard squad at the school. Friends and relatives posted tributes on Facebook, including mother Jennifer Montalto. “She was a smart, loving, caring, and strong girl who brightened any room she entered. She will be missed by our family for all eternity,” said the post. One of Montalto’s color guard instructors from middle school, Manuel Miranda, told the Miami Herald that Montalto was “the sweetest soul ever.” “She was kind, caring always smiling and wanting to help,” Miranda said.

Author: JAY REEVES / AP, CNN