App allows users to submit anonymous “Crime Stoppers” tips

Crime prevention is now at the tip of your finger.

A new app called “P3” was designed by SWFL Crime Stoppers, and is meant to allow citizens to send in anonymous tips if they see something that doesn’t look right.

“What we witnessed yesterday, so many people afterwards were saying that he posted a lot of things on social media and he was talking about guns.”

This appears to be a common thread in many school shooting cases across the nation.

“Had someone at some point, be it a teacher, a parent, a student…provided that information to law enforcement, the tragedy that happened yesterday may not have happened.”

Students especially are privy to so much information that law enforcement can’t see. This app allows them to remain anonymous, and yet still get critical information passed along to authorities—information that could prevent the next tragedy.

P3 is free to download and offers users the option of capturing screen shots of social media posts that seem suspicious and sending them in.

Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for up to $1,000 cash.

The bottom line: if you see something, say something.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown