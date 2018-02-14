OneBlood in need of O negative blood after school shooting

OneBlood, a local blood collection center, says there is a need to replenish blood samples after responding to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

MORE: 17 killed in Broward County school shooting

According to a press release, OneBlood provided additional blood to Broward Health North Hospital and Broward Health Medical Center.

The release says the immediate needs for blood have been met, but now there is a need to replenish the O negative blood in the area. O negative blood is used to treat trauma patients because it’s the universal blood type.

OneBlood is asking eligible O negative donors to visit a nearby donor center or a Big Red Bus.

According to the OneBlood website, healthy individuals who are 16 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible to donate.

For more information, visit the OneBlood website.

Writer: Emily Ford