Man gets 23 years for beating, killing father in Port Charlotte home

A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 23 years in prison for killing his father in a Port Charlotte home, the state attorney’s office said.

Jeffrey Patrick Mulligan pleaded no contest to a second-degree murder charge prior to sentencing, according to the state attorney’s office. He also entered into a plea agreement.

Mulligan’s sister and boyfriend walked into a home in April 2017 to find Mulligan beating and smashing his father’s head, according to the state attorney’s office. The sister’s boyfriend then called 911.

Deputies later responded and found Patrick covered in blood trying to clean the floor with a mop, the state attorney’s office said. Mulligan’s father, Patrick, was pronounced deceased after being found in the bathroom.

Jeffrey Mulligan admitted that he had beaten his father and continued saying that he was sorry,” according to a statement from the state attorney’s office He claimed he was just beating his father and had no intent to kill him.”

Writer: Rachel Ravina