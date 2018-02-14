Jury selected in trial for man accused of driving toward police officer

A jury was selected Wednesday for the trial against a 19-year-old man accused of driving a car at a police officer after the Club Blu shooting in July 2016.

Derrick Church, of Fort Myers, is charged with assault on an officer and resisting arrest by fleeing and eluding.

The defense previously requested the ability to ask potential jurors if they know about the Club Blu shooting and for jurors to remember that Church is not an suspect in the shooting itself.

Writer: Rachel Ravina