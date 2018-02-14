Florida school shooting: Politicians, social media users react

As news of a mass shooting incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland spread Valentine’s Day afternoon, Florida politicians and other social media users posted messages of condolences.

Few details about what happened at the school have been released, but authorities have said that at least 17 people died. Shortly before 4:15 p.m. the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said the accused shooter, Nikolas Cruz, 19, was taken into custody.

Video from the scene showed a male in a burgundy shirt being handcuffed and placed into the back of a patrol car.

Officials from Broward Schools said they received reports of multiple injuries.

Helicopter video from the scene showed students being led out of the school, some still clutching balloons and other Valentine’s Day gifts.

While the situation was still unfolding, President Donald Trump tweeted his reaction.

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” Trump tweeted.

Below is a compilation of tweets, Facebook posts and other social media reactions to the situation in South Florida.

Just spoke with @POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

Praying for everyone at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Just spoke with Broward Undersheriff to ensure they have everything they need. And just spoke to FBI to make sure all federal resources are being made available to help. Will continue to monitor closely. — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) February 14, 2018

I never thought i’d hear gunshots i never thought anything like this would happen to my school I’m completely traumatized i’m praying for everyone who was hurt and anyone who lost someone today. — Milan Parodie (@milanparodiee) February 14, 2018

"I'm saddened to say that 17 people lost their lives."- Sheriff Scott Israel #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

Love each other. You may never know when it may be the last day you meet someone. pic.twitter.com/cckEDvre0r — Aidan (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

My heart is heavy over the school shooting in Florida. Keeping all affected in my thoughts & prayers. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2018

Just spoke to Broward School Superintendent. Today is that terrible day you pray never comes. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 14, 2018

Our hearts are broken for the education community in Broward County. Our thoughts and prayers are with the students, staff and their families. #LoveLeeSchools #Parkland #PrayforDouglas — School District of Lee County (@LeeSchools) February 14, 2018

Outraged by this horrific act of violence in Parkland. Thankful for the first responders who acted quickly to protect students, faculty, and staff. Keeping the victims and their families in my thoughts as law enforcement continues their investigation. — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) February 14, 2018

Today we experiencing the worst of humanity as an unspeakable tragedy has hit our @browardschools family at Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS. There has been a shooting on campus with injuries and fatalities. We are working with law enforcement as we pray for our babies and families. — Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) February 14, 2018

Our hearts are with the students, families, staff and the entire Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community as we deal with this tragedy. We’ll provide continuous support for all of the students and families impacted by this heartbreaking situation. — Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 15, 2018

