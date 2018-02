Baseball spring training schedule for Red Sox and Twins

Spring training will kickoff in Southwest Florida on February, 22. Fort Myers is the spring training home of the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins.

Boston Red Sox train at JetBlue Park:

11500 Fenway South Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33913

Minnesota Twins train at Hammond Stadium at the CenturyLink Sports Complex:

14100 6 Mile Cypress Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33912

Red Sox spring training schedule



Thursday, Feb. 22: Northeastern/Boston College, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23: Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24: Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25: Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26: at Pittsburgh, Bradenton

Tuesday, Feb. 27: St. Louis, 1:05 p.m.; at Minnesota, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28: Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 1: at Houston, West Palm Beach

Friday, March 2: at St. Louis, Jupiter

Saturday, March 3: N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 4: at Baltimore, Sarasota

Monday, March 5: No game

Tuesday, March 6: at Tampa Bay, Port Charlotte

Wednesday, March 7: Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.; at Philadelphia, Clearwater

Thursday, March 8: Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 9: at Miami, Viera

Saturday, March 10: at Minnesota, Fort Myers

Sunday, March 11: Baltimore (ss), 1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 12: at Toronto, Dunedin

Tuesday, March 13: No game

Wednesday, March 14: at Minnesota, Fort Myers

Thursday, March 15: Toronto, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 16: Minnesota (ss), 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 17: Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 18: at Pittsburgh (ss), Bradenton

Monday, March 19: Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 20: Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 21: at Tampa Bay, Port Charlotte

Thursday, March 22: at Baltimore, Sarasota

Friday, March 23: at N.Y. Yankees, Tampa

Saturday, March 24: Houston, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 25: at Minnesota, Fort Myers

Monday, March 26: Chicago, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 27: Chicago, 1:05 p.m.

Twins spring training schedule

Thursday, Feb. 22: University of Minnesota, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23: at Boston, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24: at Baltimore, Sarasota, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25: Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26: St. Louis, 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27: Boston, 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28: Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.; at Houston, West Palm Beach, 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 1: at St. Louis, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 2: Toronto, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 3: at Toronto, Dunedin, 1:07 p.m.

Sunday, March 4: Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 5: at Philadelphia, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 6: Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 7: at Boston, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 8: No game

Friday, March 9: at Tampa Bay, Port Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 10: Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 11: at Tampa Bay, Port Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 12: at N.Y. Yankees, Tampa, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, March 13: Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 14: Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 15: at Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 16: Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.; at Boston, Fort Myers, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 17: at Pittsburgh, Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 18: Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 19: at Pittsburgh, Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 20: No game

Wednesday, March 21: Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 22: N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 23: Houston, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 24: at Baltimore, Sarasota, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 25: Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 26: No game

Tuesday, March 27: at Washington (in D.C.)