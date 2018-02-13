AP
SOUTH KOREA

Shaun White earns gold in men’s halfpipe at Olympics

Published: February 13, 2018 10:26 PM EST

Snowboarding star Shaun White is a three-time Olympic champion.

The American threw down a spectacular final run in men’s halfpipe to slip by Japan’s Ayumu Hirano. White’s score of 97.75 was a touch better than Hiramo’s 95.25.

The gold medal is the 100th overall gold for the United States in the Winter Olympics, and White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Games.

Australia’s Scotty James took bronze.

 

Author: CBS News, AP
