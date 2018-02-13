Shaun White earns gold in men’s halfpipe at Olympics

Snowboarding star Shaun White is a three-time Olympic champion.

The American threw down a spectacular final run in men’s halfpipe to slip by Japan’s Ayumu Hirano. White’s score of 97.75 was a touch better than Hiramo’s 95.25.

The gold medal is the 100th overall gold for the United States in the Winter Olympics, and White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Games.

Australia’s Scotty James took bronze.

RED, Shaun WHITE & BLUE! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Congrats, @shaunwhite!! Sign your name to congratulate the 3x CHAMP ➡️ https://t.co/2Rucy6tTNs pic.twitter.com/oQK3s30WLt — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) February 14, 2018

Author: CBS News, AP