NAPLES
Judge accused of soliciting prostitution, resisting arrest resigns
A Lee County judge has resigned after he was arrested during a prostitution sting in Naples over the weekend.
Judge Jay Rosman resigned Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the 20th judicial circuit.
Rosman was arrested Saturday in Naples.
According to Naples Police, Rosman agreed to pay an undercover officer $300 for sex acts at a Naples hotel.
Rosman has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges he faces.
Rosman previously served as an adjunct instructor at FGCU from 2003 until 2009. He is also a father of three.
