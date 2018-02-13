Judge accused of soliciting prostitution, resisting arrest resigns

A Lee County judge has resigned after he was arrested during a prostitution sting in Naples over the weekend.

Judge Jay Rosman resigned Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the 20th judicial circuit.

Rosman was arrested Saturday in Naples.

According to Naples Police, Rosman agreed to pay an undercover officer $300 for sex acts at a Naples hotel.

Rosman has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges he faces.

Rosman previously served as an adjunct instructor at FGCU from 2003 until 2009. He is also a father of three.

