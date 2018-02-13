Your Health Now: women’s heart health

February is national heart month – the perfect time to talk about preventing heart disease.

Though heart disease has been related to males for many years, it has only been in recent years the disease has been recognized as an issue for women. Now heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States today. Dr. Karla Quevedo, a cardiologist with lee physician group, is here today to talk about women and matters of the heart.