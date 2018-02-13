Collier commissioners approve plans for new apartments, art center

Plans to give a 17-acre lot off Bayshore Drive a complete makeover were approved Tuesday at a Collier County Commissioners meeting.

The land is off Bayshore Drive between Lunar Street and Jasper Drive. Once completed, there would be a visual arts center, shops and 240 rental apartments costing $300,000.

Harry Bandinel, president of Banroc Development, had previously put in a bid for the land, but withdrew Monday night.

“I can say without a question every meeting there’s been a push against rentals, the idea of rentals is always nixed, we have a mass amount of rentals in Bayshore so the last thing we need is more rentals,” Bandinel said.

Resident Kathi Kilburn said when she bought her property years ago, there were talks of an arts center. She added she’d like more thought put into the project.

“I’ve been waiting for a long time for this, I’m willing to wait a little bit longer,” Kilburn said.

Others, like Bandinel, also noted the difficulty for fitting parking spaces on the land along with the other amenities.

Several companies have placed bids for the land, which would include a bridge to Sugden Park. It’s also possible the lot could expand into the park itself, but commissioners have until April 10 to show proof of costs for the project.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Rachel Ravina