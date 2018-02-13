Citrus Park community holds annual Mardi Gras celebration

Five months after Hurricane Irma tore through a community, they came together as one on Fat Tuesday to celebrate what they have: each other.

Neighbors living in Citrus Park celebrated Tuesday—Mardi Gras style.

“We say that it has been a survival through action. Most of us have been in action since we’ve arrived in the park fixing our damaged goods,” said Citrus Park resident Gerry Van Ginkel.

But the huge setback from Irma didn’t stop this annual parade from moving forward, as hundreds of people lined the streets throwing out beads and singing songs of resilience.

The troubles still holding this community back became a backdrop to a community grateful for being Citrus Park strong.

“Everyone is happy, everyone is just upbeat. It’s a great great thing. Some people still have damage they’re working on but they’re out here smiling, they’re happy, they’re singing, it’s just great,” said Citrus Park resident Paul Pedigo.

The Citrus Park community says having their annual Mardi Gras parade was an important milestone for them as they work to recover from the storm.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown