Charlotte County to implement traffic calming measure

Charlotte County Board of Commissioners are meeting on Tuesday to adopt a policy for improving street safety in residential areas.

Neighbors rallied for a stoplight following three deaths in a crash in Port Charlotte last month. They were turned down.

The county has set up a frame work so neighbors can apply for a traffic study to help relieve traffic volume and speed, according to the commissioner’s agenda summary.

Writer: Emily Luft