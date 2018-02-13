Port Charlotte
Charlotte County to implement traffic calming measure
Charlotte County Board of Commissioners are meeting on Tuesday to adopt a policy for improving street safety in residential areas.
Neighbors rallied for a stoplight following three deaths in a crash in Port Charlotte last month. They were turned down.
The county has set up a frame work so neighbors can apply for a traffic study to help relieve traffic volume and speed, according to the commissioner’s agenda summary.
