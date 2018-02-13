App to show parking availability at 2 Collier beaches

Collier County beachgoers could soon have an easier time finding parking.

Funding for a new app designed to to tell users how many spots would be available in beach parking garages was approved Tuesday, according to Collier County Commissioners. The $85,000 project will be available in May for popular beaches such as Vanderbilt Beach and Wiggins Beach.

Users can check the app for parking availability to save time looking for spots, according to commissioners. The project would be funded through tourist tax money.

Andy Battista expressed his frustrations for finding spots at beach parking locations the old fashioned way.

“It’s just irritating because you’re hopeful there’s something somewhere else and you drive and drive and drive and waste a lot of time,” Battista said.

Commissioners said they aspire to eventually have the app give parking information for all Collier County beaches.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Rachel Ravina