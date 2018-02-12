Elderly woman struck, killed by vehicle while crossing the street

A 92-year-old Punta Gorda woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Charlotte County.

The incident occurred in the area of CR 764 and Blackjack Circle around 2:23 p.m. Saturday.

A car driven by Barbara Lavezzoli, 85, of Punta Gorda, was heading eastbound on CR 764. Peggy Leo Grande, 92, a pedestrian, was attempting to cross the road.

As Lavezzoli’s vehicle approached, it struck Grande and veered off onto the shoulder of the road, colliding with a guardrail.

Grande was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital but died a day later.

The incident is under investigation.