Edison Grand Parade kicks off Saturday, with events all weekend

One of Fort Myers’ longest-running traditions is about to take to the streets.

For the 80th time, floats, bands, and even the Budweiser Clydesdales will take part in the Edison Festival of Light Grand Parade.

Over 2,000 people will be coming into town this weekend for this annual tradition.

And it’s all celebrating Thomas Edison, who brought the world out of darkness with the light bulb.

As a winter resident, Edison had a special connection to Fort Myers. Now the city gets to celebrate him with the parade.

Joe Rider has watched the grand parade since 1981. He and his kids have even been a part of it.

“When we started, the parents brought the kids here, and now the kids are bringing their kids here,” Rider said.

People have even marked off front row seats to the parade months in advance.

The event is free, but for a better view, you can purchase street seats along Edwards Drive. The money is donated to non-profits around the community.

The parade kicks off Saturday at 7 p.m. at Fort Myers High and runs down US 41 to the River District.

A classic car show will also run through the weekend. Events will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, so keep parking options in mind.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Erica Brown