Bed-shaking fire alarms to help those hard of hearing

A new fire alarm designed to shake a person’s bed in the event of a fire would help those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

For Cape Coral residents like Mary Rosario, this piece of technology could save her life in the event of an emergency.

“We’re getting old… sometimes we can’t hear and we don’t know when there’s gonna be a real fire so with that we’re gonna be safe,” Rosario said.

Rosario is the first person in Cape Coral to have one installed in her home for free.

The Cape Coral Fire Department is giving away these alarms for free. Fire Marshal C. David Rabon expressed his excitement to be able to bring this to the community.

“To see it come from a thought to fruition is just awesome,” Rabon said.

There have been 95 applications from Cape Coral residents sent to the fire department since last week, according to fire officials. They have 1,200 devices.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Rachel Ravina