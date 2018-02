Team USA hockey represented by large group of unknown players

For the first time since 1994, men’s hockey at the Olympics will not feature any NHL players.

Instead of the NHL’s best talent, Team USA will be represented by college athletes and players from overseas who are sure to make their country proud.

And the Olympics in South Korea will be their time to shine. Andrew Keesee has the story.

Team USA opens preliminary play Wednesday.

Reporter: Andrew Keesee