New tram on Fort Myers Beach to ease parking problems

It’s sometimes a hassle going to the beach.

But starting Monday, a hop-on and hop-off tram will take beach goers up and down Estero Blvd from Bowditch Point Park to Matanzas Pass Preserve.

“People are fighting for parking. With this trolley and tram system, it’s going to ease a lot of that,” said Bruce Bartlett. “And it says free on the side of the bus too! That’s great.”

People like Bartlett are excited for the new service. And nearby businesses on the beach are hopeful it will create more foot traffic.

“I think we’re going to be a lot busier now. I think a lot of people are going to want to come down to the beach more,” said Cesar Chavez with Royal Scoop.

The service only runs until April 11, but frequent beach goers say it’s really needed, even if it’s just during season.

The new tram will replace the trolley route operating on the north end of the island and is expected to run from 6:20 a.m. until just after 10 p.m. everyday.

And the best part? It’s completely free.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown