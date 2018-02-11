New surveillance video shows robbery suspect in the act

The search is on for some bold armed robbers who held up a neighborhood store near US 41 in Pine Manor. This makes 11 robberies in just over two weeks.

The small grocery store was robbed Friday night. The manager says he’s lost his sense of security after the robbery.

In the surveillance video, a masked man wielding a gun breaks into the back of Monterrey Grocery Store, then hops the counter to the check cashing center inside.

It’s just the most recent example of the rash of armed robberies across Lee County over the past three weeks.

SWFL CrimeStoppers believe at least 8 of the 11 robberies are related.

CrimeStoppers say that detectives are still working around the clock to identify these thieves, and prove a connection between the crimes.

If you have any information that you think could help, you’re asked to call police right away.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown