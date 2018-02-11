‘I’m going to have my baby at the fair!’ Mom talks unusual delivery

Kesha Martin was in for a wild ride.

It just wasn’t one you’d expect to find at the Florida State Fair.

As soon as the expectant mother’s water broke, It took just three minutes before she gave birth to her third child, Lyric Love Robinson.

“I was just like, ‘Oh my God! I’m going to have my baby at the fair!’ That’s the only thing I was thinking. I just wanted her to be healthy,” says Martin.

Father Lavaron Robinson, right by mom’s side, brought her a chair to finish giving birth. When that didn’t work Hillsborough County deputies stepped in.

“I was scared but it was amazing. It happened so fast,” says Robinson.

“When they realized it was going to take the paramedics a while to get there, they served. They did their job, the did their job,” says Martin.

And after going through the pain of childbirth, Martin was given a standing ovation.

“It was a big crowd applauding, like a lot of people. I felt like a celebrity, I was just waving. It was awesome, It was really awesome,” says Martin.

At 6 pounds 4 ounces, Lyric Love will always have memories at the State Fair.

In total, 10 deputies helped with the delivery.

Mom and baby will be released from the hospital Sunday.

Author: Shannon Valladolid, WTSP