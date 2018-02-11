NORTH NAPLES

Crash blocks portion of US 41 in Collier County

Published: February 11, 2018 8:38 AM EST

A crash with injuries Sunday morning blocked the southbound lanes of a portion of U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened around 7:53 a.m. on U.S. 41 at Immokalee Road, according to the FHP. The westbound lanes of Immokalee Road are also shut down at the intersection.

Drivers should find an alternate route, according to an FL511 tweet.

It’s unclear how the crash happened, how many vehicles were involved or how long the closure is expected to last.

