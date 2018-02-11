Crash blocks portion of US 41 in Collier County

A crash with injuries Sunday morning blocked the southbound lanes of a portion of U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened around 7:53 a.m. on U.S. 41 at Immokalee Road, according to the FHP. The westbound lanes of Immokalee Road are also shut down at the intersection.

Drivers should find an alternate route, according to an FL511 tweet.

It’s unclear how the crash happened, how many vehicles were involved or how long the closure is expected to last.

Collier County: There is a crash on US41 at Immokalee Rd with all Southbound lanes closed. Seek alternate route. https://t.co/96Iu7vDDmj — FL511 Statewide (@fl511_state) February 11, 2018

Writer: Rachel Ravina