Pregnant woman riding bike hit by car, driver charged with DUI

A pregnant woman riding a bicycle was hit by a car in Collier County Saturday morning.

The woman, Meghan Miller, 33, of Green Springs, Ohio, was riding northbound on San Marcos Blvd. A driver of a pickup truck, 46-year-old Jose Luis Rodriguez, was heading eastbound on Patton Street at the intersection with San Marcos Blvd.

Rodriguez approached a stop sign, but failed to yield the right of way to Miller and proceeded into her path. She was hit and suffered serious injuries.

Miller was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital by helicopter. She was not wearing a helmet.

It was later determined that Rodriguez was intoxicated. He now faces DUI charges.