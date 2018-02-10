Partly cloudy, warm for Saturday

There will be a high of 86 with a partly cloudy sky and warm temperatures for Saturday, according to WINK Meteoroloist Zach Maloch.

“Rain is not an issue for today,” Maloch said. “There will be a ferw showers Sunday afternoon.”

Temperatures are warming up in #SWFL…I know it's February, but temperatures will feel like mid-April all week. Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) is welcoming all of you from the north!! #FortMyers #Naples #Sanibel #MarcoIsland #CapeCoral #Weather pic.twitter.com/NJZnwFvFE0 — Zach Maloch ⛈ WINK (@ZachMalochWX) February 8, 2018