Missing child alert issued for 3 Florida children

Update: the missing child alert has been cancelled.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for three children.

The kids were last seen on Cape Lane near Everglade Drive in Niceville, Florida.

Kegan Houde, 8, has blonde hair and brown eyes. Matteho Houde, 6, has blonde hair and green eyes. Kasandra House, 5, has brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling with Gregory Houde, who is 34 years old. The group might be near Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

The four could be in a 2003 dark Chevrolet Trailblazer with the Florida tag number JAGD93.

The FDLE also believes they could be in a pick-up truck.

Anyone with information on Houde’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (850)279-4030.

PLEASE SHARE THIS POST!A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Kegan Houde, a white male, 8 years old, 4… Posted by FDLE on Saturday, February 10, 2018

Author: WTSP