Lee County Circuit judge arrested for soliciting a prostitute

A Bonita Springs man was arrested Friday for soliciting a prostitute, according to the Naples Police Department.

Sara Miles, public information officer with the 20th Judicial Circuit, confirmed that the man, Jay Barry Rosman, is a Lee County Circuit judge.

The Naples Crime Suppression team conducted an undercover operation targeting prostitution Friday. Rosman made contact with an officer on the phone and arranged to meet at a Naples hotel, according to the arrest report.

Upon arrival, Rosman spoke with the undercover officer to negotiate services and pricing. He was then placed under arrest, the report says.

While he was being taken into police custody, Rosman initially resisted officers, but was eventually subdued. He was taken to the Naples Jail for processing, and bonded out, according to the report.

Rosman faces charges of soliciting for prostitution and resisting an officer without violence.

Chief Judge Michael McHugh will be taking over Rosman’s docket while he faces criminal charges.

We will update this story with a current photo when it becomes available.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown