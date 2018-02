Everblades host ‘Pink in the Rink’ night at Germain Arena

The Florida Everblades play before a home crowd in Germain Arena Saturday night, but it’ll mean more for plenty of people in attendance.

The Everblades are hosting a “Pink in the Rink” night which will raise awareness and funds to fight cancer in SWFL. The cause hits home for many.

The team will be wearing ‘Fight Like a Girl’ jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off afterwards to raise more funds for local cancer charities.

Reporter: Melinda Lee