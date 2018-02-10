3rd man pleads guilty in Florida terror sting case

A third Florida man has pleaded guilty in an FBI terrorism sting involving a plot to travel to Syria and fight with the Islamic State extremist group.

The Miami U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release Friday that 54-year-old Gregory Hubbard of West Palm Beach faces a maximum 20-year prison sentence. Hubbard pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State.

Two other men previously pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Prosecutors say they talked with a confidential FBI source about their support for the Islamic State and how they would travel to Syria to fight. They also practiced shooting weapons in preparation for Hubbard and the FBI source to go to Syria.

Hubbard’s sentencing is April 19. The two other men are also awaiting sentencing.

Author: AP