1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at McDonald’s parking lot in Fort Myers

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning on Indian Paint Lane, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 2:51 a.m. at a parking lot on 13600 Indian Paint Lane, deputies said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, deputies said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and the identity of the victims and suspect remain unclear at this time.

Deputies said the scene was safe just before 5 a.m. and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. All callers will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Writer: Katherine Viloria