Woman who stabbed boyfriend to death found not guilty

A Marco Island woman who admitted to stabbing her boyfriend to death will not be going to jail.

Friday marked the end of a four-week trial for Troemner. The jury found her not guilty of second-degree murder after stabbing her boyfriend to death.

Troemner’s mother says she was happy with the outcome of the trial.

Investigators say Troemner stabbed her boyfriend, Trevor Smith, with a kitchen knife at their Marco Island condo in 2014.

Deputies say she attempted to hurt herself after the stabbing, then ran to a nearby store covered in blood to ask the store clerk for help.

The two were allegedly fighting days before the stabbing and Smith knocked down her bedroom door.

But neighbors say they aren’t sure if Troemner got off easy. Some are wondering if Troemner had a legitimate reason to stab Smith.

This was the first murder case on Marco Island in more than a decade.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Erica Brown