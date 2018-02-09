Teen arrested in connection with string of Cape Coral car burglaries

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a string of unlocked vehicle burglaries on Embers Terrace, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The teenager, who will remain unidentified due to his age, was accused of taking multiple key fobs Thursday from a vehicle on the 2700 block of Southwest Embers, police said.

Police found the teenager at his family’s home and after searching his room, the key fobs were found in plain sight on a dresser.

The teenager was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center and faces charges of burglary and grand theft, police said.

